Local business catering for the rise in serviced apartments for business travellers

Demand for serviced apartments has risen as an increasingly mobile workforce drives business travel and relocation services. Norwich based Luxury City Apartments (LCA) is poised to provide travellers to Norwich with the perfect solution for relocation or long term business assignments and projects.

Despite the increase in virtual meetings and client management through new technology, most people still prefer to do business face to face. Business travel is still very much a necessity in the corporate world.

Locally based LCA provides short or long term serviced apartments in Norwich to business travellers. The apartments provide complete flexibility and comfort over traditional hotel accommodation.

Emily Bidwell, Owner of LCA said “We appreciate that coming to a new city, whether you’re working or visiting for pleasure, it can be hard to feel at home. Our serviced apartments provide a homely environment to stay in, and offer more privacy than staying in a hotel – important when you are on a short or extended stay.”

LCA have a range of serviced apartments in Norwich. Each provide more space, comfort and privacy than a hotel room would and allow visitors to cook for themselves or dine out as they prefer. They allow business travellers to get away from the monotony of staying in the same type of hotel, eating the same food and the lack of flexibility.

Short terms let are also available; as people travel across the country for work over three or four days a week, traveling home for the weekend. Serviced apartments are also a great accommodation solution if a business has groups of different employees moving into a location over a period of time. As people move off a project and new people join, the business knows it has cost-effective accommodation already booked.

Serviced apartments offer far more flexible catering options and much more space than a hotel room. After a busy day guests can relax on the sofa, cook dinner when they want, spread out and work in the living room and then go to bed in a separate bedroom – no need to clear away paperwork to reach the bed!

Emily explained “If you want your staff to perform to their highest potential on a business trip to Norwich then one of our expertly situated, serviced apartments in Norwich makes an unrivalled match for their business trip. At Luxury City Apartments, we constantly aim to provide all our clients with the very best service.”

Explore exactly how your business can benefit from Luxury City Apartments by calling Emily on 07771 881456 or alternatively you can visit their website for more information. http://www.lcapartmentsnorwich.co.uk/corporate

Category: Business