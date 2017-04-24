Local business experiences significant growth in their pest control Cambridge operations

Norfolk based pest control experts Abate Pest Management Services have seen a significant growth in their pest control Cambridge business. So much so they have taken on two new members of staff.

Jon Blake, MD of Abate Pest Management Services said “We’ve had another great set of results in the last trading year. Our pest control Cambridge operations have grown so much that we’re pleased to have taken on two new members of staff.”

The latest of these new recruits is Sam Bogen. He joins the team as a RSPH level 2 Pest Technician.

Jon added “It’s great to welcome new members to the Abate team. We’re very proud of our reputation for the quality of our work and the excellent service we provide to our customers both domestic and commercial. The new staffs are fully qualified and ready to help us provide the people and businesses of Cambridge with professional, effective pest control services.”

Abate are full members of the British Pest Control Association (BPCA) which is the is the UK’s leading trade association, representing organisations with a professional interest in the eradication and control of public health pests. The new team members meet the stringent qualification criteria full membership of the BCPA lays down for all staff involved in the eradication and control of pests.

Jon continued “All our customers in Cambridgeshire can be totally confident of receiving a consistent, professional pest control service from us now and in the future.”

Abate Pest Management Services have been providing expert pest control and elimination services across Cambridgeshire for over 18 years. Their pest control Cambridge operation provides work to the highest professional standard. They work to BRC accreditation standard, are Gold accredited by the NPTA and have triple ISO quality standards. So whichever industry sector a business is in, whether it is a food-grade premises, pharmaceutical firm or an agricultural business they are able to provide expert advice and services to help maintain a pest-free environment.

If you have pest problems on your property, call Abate Pest Management Services on 01223 631765 or visit their website: http://www.abateltd.co.uk/locations/cambridge.

