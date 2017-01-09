Londoners Remove Their Trousers For Bizarre Annual Tradition

Brave commuters have stripped down below the waist for a bizarre annual tradition of wearing no trousers on the tube.

Londoners wearing coats, hats and scarves on their upper half and nothing but underwear, socks and shoes down below braved the winter weather to take part in the wacky craze.

Last year more than 300 Londoners took part in the challenge which sees many participants wearing wacky and outlandish pants to try and make others laugh.

On this year’s Facebook page organisers The Stiff Upper Lip society said: “The point is to relax and enjoy the humor inherent in people not wearing trousers.”

The event began in New York in 2001 and has now spread to dozens of cities across the world including Mexico City, Toronto and London.

At 3am groups walk into the underground and remove their trousers before riding the tube with an extra breeze around their thighs.

But organisers urged commuters not to wear anything “overly close fitting” so nobody is upset.

They added: “Our aim is to make people laugh, not p*ss them off.”

