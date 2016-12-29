Lucky Teenager Enters Pub Raffle & Wins New Car On His 17th Birthday

A teenager who entered a charity raffle at his local pub was left stunned when he won himself a new car – on his 17TH BIRTHDAY.

Lucky Brandon Lee paid £1 for the ticket and picked out the grand prize at the Bull Hotel in Horncastle, Lincs.

The £5,000 Nissan Micra was the star prize in a raffle of 60 other items, which included boxes of chocolates and bottles of bubbly.

The teen is now learning to drive in the second-hand motor following his big win on December 18.

Today (Thurs) dad Alec, of Horncastle, said: “I’d got half way across the room to draw the ticket when I looked back and told Brandon he could go and do it himself.

“He only went and pulled out the ticket for the car.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’m chuffed for him but a bit upset as the car he’s got is better than mine.

“He’s going to have to learn to drive.

“Still, I suppose it has saved me and the wife a few quid because we’d probably have had to buy him one.”

Tom Mills, the Bull Hotel’s proprietor, said: “We’d more than 60 prizes and most of them had been drawn.

“No-one had won the car and there were only five or six tickets left in the bucket.

“Brandon actually pulled out a couple of tickets by mistake. One dropped on the floor, which he picked up and put back in the bucket.

“He kept the other but he’d no idea what the prizes were. He gave that ticket to me and it was the car.

“The hotel was packed and when I read out he’d won the car, the whole place went mad.

“Not bad for a £1 investment. That’s how much the tickets were to enter the draw.

“I’m pretty sure the other ticket was a box of chocolates, or something like that.

“Let’s be honest, it’s a brilliant present.

“I’m not sure what he’d got at home, but it’s a fair bet it wasn’t a car.”

Category: News