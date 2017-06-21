Luxury Eyewear Brand Founded By London Optometrists

Chakshu, a new eyewear brand is launching today. Chakshu glasses have all been thoughtfully designed by its co-founders in London; and handcrafted in Italy using premium Italian acetate.

As a clinically led brand, the ethos behind it is to bring simplicity to buying glasses, to provide luxury eye wear at an affordable price and to give the best as standard.

Prescription glasses are priced simply and start from £125 – this includes single vision lenses with all the extras! Anti-glare, scratch resistance, UV protection, and thinner and lighter lenses – all for one price.

Customers are able to try the glasses on before purchasing them, by making use of the free home-trial service they offer.

Chakshu was created by four optometrists in 2016. The co-founders have worked in a variety of different optometric settings from smaller independent stores to larger retail chains. Combined they have over 30 years of optical experience between them.

Their vision for the brand is to #ProvideSightCreateVision. The co-founders said “Chakshu is a Sanskrit word for vision. Our vision is to be able to give everyone the right to sight. That’s why with each pair of glasses sold a percentage of the profits will help our chosen charity- Vision Care for Homeless people.”

Visit www.chakshu.co.uk

Category: Business