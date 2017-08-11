Make-Up Artist Partying With Amir Khan Claims She Was Glassed In The Face By “Jealous” Air Hostess

A glamorous woman partying with Amir Khan claims she was glassed in the face in a nightclub by a “jealous” air hostess.

Bia Hannides, 22, was drinking and dancing with the boxer and his pals after they exchanged numbers in a Dubai shisha cafe and he invited her to a club, she says.

The make-up artist accidentally brushed into a woman hanging around the VIP area at the Billionaire Mansion club prompting her friend to lash out.

Amir’s brother Haroon told the hostess to leave the roped off section – so she allegedly smashed a glass into Bia’s eye – leaving her covered in blood.

With a huge gash above her eye and glass embedded in her cheek, the brunette was helped into an ambulance by security.

But she claims Amir refused to accompany her amid fears it would get him “bad press”.

Bia, from Southampton, spent 12 hours in hospital having five stitches, and doctors said she’ll likely be scarred for life.

She claims the air hostess was “jealous” of her because she had spent the evening with Amir and Haroon as part of a small group of friends.

Photos and videos show the group chatting, drinking and laughing.

The next day Amir sent Bia Whatsapp messages apologising and assuring her: “I get punched in the face for a living and still get the best girls. Same for u. I will get the best guys regardless scar or no scar.”

Bia said: “We are all just having a really, really, good night and it was just a small group of us.

“We were all with Amir and he was keeping it very close knit.

“If he lost sight of me he would always try and find me or pull my hand. He was looking after us.

“He had has hands around my waist and we were all dancing and happy and having a really good night.

“It must have been jealousy.

“I had this beautiful white dress on, we were all having a good time and maybe because Amir wasn’t giving her the time of day, she was jealous.

“Amir’s brother was saying to her ‘what are you doing in this circle in our area’ and it must have upset her.

“Next thing she went to hit me but I was with it so I grabbed her wrist and with her other hand she glassed me straight in the face.

“It was pure jealousy. I can’t think that it would be anything else.

“She wasn’t even supposed to be there.

“I thought I was going to go blind. It was the worst moment of my life.”

Bia is on holiday in Dubai with her mother Denise, 53, when they spotted Amir in a shisha cafe, on Sunday.

Housewife Denise approached him to say she was a fan when he apparently said “I want that girl” about Bia.

The pair exchanged phone numbers and Amir texted her later asking her to come to the Billionaire Mansion night club, meeting them outside at around 1am.

Bia and Denise joined Amir, his brother Haroon and their friend Gulbahor Becknazar in a roped off VIP area.

“It was just a really nice time and he had his hands around my waist and was flirting a bit – but in a really friendly way,” she said.

“We were all having a really nice time, doing Snapchats and stuff.

“He told my mum his wife had cheated on him and he was single now.”

After 90 minutes the “jealous” woman was brought into the area by one of Amir’s entourage, she claims.

She accused Bia of bumping into one of her friends, sparking a row.

“It was really crowded and you were accidentally brushing into everyone around you – that’s just how it is,” said Bia.

“She said to me ‘you’re pushing into one of my friends’ and I told her I hadn’t even touched her friend.

“I said to her ‘why are you guys even in here?’ and Amir said the same to her as well.

“She swung up her hand to hit me and I blocked it but she smashed the glass into me with the other hand.

“I went down. There was blood everywhere. I couldn’t see and I thought I was going to go blind.

“It was absolutely horrible. Amir and his brother said they couldn’t come with us because it would be bad press.

“I understand but I would have expected him to find out what happened to me when he left.

“I think all he could think about was how it would look in the papers.”

Bia spoke to police in hospital and claims they said if she wanted to take it further, she’d need to surrender her passport and remain in Dubai until the court case.

The attacker was apparently fined 1000 dirham – around £200 – she claims.

“When I saw her in the police station she wasn’t even remorseful and was only bothered about losing her job,” claims Bia.

“But I could have lost my eye and now my life is ruined. I will never be able to go into a club again and I’m probably going to need surgery when I get home.”

Category: Celebrity, News