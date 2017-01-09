Man Arrested In River On Suspicion Of Murder & Attempted Murder In Major Incident In Cambridgeshire

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after being pulled from a river by police following the discovery of a man’s body.

The suspect, in his 40s, is believed to have fled the scene where a woman was also wounded before jumping in the water at a nearby boatyard.

He was later snared by armed officers who had been called to reports of violence at a property in St Ives, Cambs., and was yesterday (Mon) being quizzed by detectives.

Today (Mon), the injured woman was said to be in a stable condition in hospital, while the man’s death was being treated as suspicious.

Tony Liddocoat, from St Ives, said: “I was working on my boat in Jones’ Boatyard, heard a police car coming along, and saw three policemen come out the car and headed towards St Ives itself, running back down the road towards Jones’.

“I saw two policemen in the field just underneath the bridge with their arms raised – I assume they were holding firearms, you know the classic position and shouts of ‘don’t move’ or ‘stay where you are’ to that effect.

“A few minutes later I saw them walking back with the way with a man being frog marched in between them.

“They entered Jones’ boatyard by the wooden bridge by the boatyard, they took this guy across the bridge down into just by Jones’ office. He stood with his hands up in the air and being frisked.

“But there are four ambulances. Another guy I spoke to said the guy that was being arrested was soaking wet. The police came round through the field to get to him.”

Forensic teams remained at the scene today (Mon) as investigations continued into the circumstances of the incident, which happened at around midday on Sunday.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

