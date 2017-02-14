Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder After Woman’s Body Is Found In Bristol

Police investigate the scene after a woman's body was found in Kensington Park in Easton, Bristol.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a park yesterday (Mon).

Forensic teams were last night scouring bushes for clues after the victim was found in the morning.

Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Officers have cordoned off the street surrounding the spot in Easton, Bristol, and detectives were quizzing the suspect.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said they are treating the death as unexplained, pending a post mortem examination, but a murder inquiry has been launched.

SWNS_BRISTOL_MURDER_03A spokesman confirmed that a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission as there was police contact prior to the body being found.

One resident said there were around 40 officers searching nearby streets, using sticks to scour through bushes.

Another neighbour said police seemed to be focused on the home of a woman aged in her 30s.

Kensington Park

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We’re investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Kensington Park, Bristol this morning (13/02).

“Her death is being treated as unexplained pending the outcome of a post mortem examination.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission as there was police contact prior to the woman’s body being found.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

