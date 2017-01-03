Police Shooting Update : First Picture Of Man Shot Dead On Motorway During ‘Pre-Planned’ Operation

A busy motorway sliproad remains closed this morning (Tues) after a man was shot by police in what was described as a ‘pre-planned’ operation.

It is believed West Yorkshire Police acted upon intelligence as they confirmed a firearm was discharged at 6pm near the M62 in Huddersfield, West Yorks., yesterday (Mon).

A police spokesman said more than one person had been arrested during the incident – but no further details were released by the force.

The case has been referred to the police watchdog and it is not clear if it was part of a anti-terrorism operation.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “During a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

“An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully co-operating with their investigation.”

Witnesses reported seeing around six police cars at the scene, with forensics focusing their efforts around a Silver Mercedes E class car.

The identity of the man who died at the scene has not yet been released.

The force’s spokesperson also confirmed those arrested required hospital treatment for injuries “not related to firearm discharge”.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Overhead signs on the motorway say junction 24 at Ainley Top will be closed until at least 10am today (Tues).

Police have made a total of five arrests in relation to the shooting of a man by police in a “pre-planned” operation near the M62 in Huddersfield yesterday evening (Monday).

Three arrests have been made in relation to the incident on the M62 and a further two in a related stop of another vehicle in Bradford, West Yorks., at around the same time.

Currently, traffic is able to access the M62 eastbound at Junction 24; however, all other slip roads remain closed and are expected to be for some time.

The incident remains with the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) for investigation.

The man shot by police in a “pre-planned” operation has been named locally as Yassar Yaqub.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Yassar, with people taking to Facebook to post about their shock.

Lisa Collins posted: “R.i.p yassa. such a shock,justice should be served”.

While another posted a picture of Yassar with the caption: “They took our guy, rest easy bro love you.”

Neighbours of Yassar Yaqub who has been named locally as the man shot by cops on M62 referred to him as a “drug dealer” and heard “gunshots” at his home.

A female neighbour in her 40s, who wished not to be named, said: “He [Yassar] was a drug dealer, there were cars coming and going all the time.

Adding: “I once heard gunshots and his house was being shot at – that’s when I decided to put up CCTV on my house.”

Huge bouquets of flowers were brought to Yassar’s home by two females which were handed to Yassar’s associates and taken into the house.

Relatives and friends outside Yassar’s home in the quiet cul-de-sac declined to comment on the death, but when asked what happened in the consequences of Yassar’s death they replied: “we do not know”.

