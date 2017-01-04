Man Dies After Car Is Hit By Train On Level Crossing

A man died yesterday (Tue) after his car was hit by a train on a level crossing.

Emergency services were called to the scene close to Lidlington station, Beds., following the crash shortly before 10am.

The victim, believed to be the driver of the car, was pronounced dead by paramedics.

His vehicle was hit by the 09.34 Bedford to Bletchley London Midland service with 11 passengers and two members of staff on board.

There are no other reported injuries.

British Transport Police confirmed the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

However a spokesman said officers are continuing to examine exactly how the car came to be on the tracks.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance service said: “We were called to reports of the crash on Marston Road at 9.54am this morning.

“We dispatched a rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and hazard area response team which remain on the scene.”

A spokesman for the fire service also confirmed on they were called to the scene.

Tweeting about the incident, London Midland said: “Train services have been suspended and motorists are being told to avoid Marston Road.”

Road transport was put in place for those affected by the rail suspension in the form of taxis and buses, while motorists were told to avoid the area.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40.

Category: News