Man Dies After Land Rover Is Hit By A Train On Level Crossing

A motorist was killed yesterday (Tues) when his car was hit by a train on a level crossing – the third rail death in the area in less than three years.

The accident happened at 3.10pm near Frampton Mansell, Glos and involved a Great Western Railway mainline service from London Paddington to Cheltenham Spa.

British Transport Police officers raced to the scene with paramedics but the man – believed to be driving a Land Rover – was pronounced dead on the spot.

Photos taken by passengers showed the crushed vehicle partially underneath the front of the train.

Officers are now working to identify the man and inform his family. No-one else was injured in the incident.

They were also examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck.

Police warned the incident was likely to cause disruption into the evening.

A motorcyclist was killed on a level crossing at Frampton Mansell in May 2014 and two years later a 51-year-old woman pedestrian committed suicide nearby.

Passengers were yesterday (Tues) asked to check with National Rail Enquiries and Great Western Railways before travelling.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified of this incident.

