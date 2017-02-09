Man Jailed After Hamster Torture Saw Him Feeding It Tizer Laced With LSD And Cannibis

This disturbing video shows the moment two young men filmed themselves torturing a pet hamster – by giving it a fizzy drink laced with DRUGS.

The upsetting footage shows the moment the hamster – Mr Chow – is fed Tizer laced with LSD.

Corey Lee Destrow, 22, and his co-defendant Nchinmunya Ntembe, also 22, can both be heard laughing as they pour the liquid into Mr Chow’s drinking bottle in his cage.

The footage was taken from a phone seized at a house in Heysham, Lancs., which was found covered in animal faeces and stinking of urine.

Police found Mr Chow in his cage with no water inside a cupboard during the raid, in May 2016.

Destrow, who was high on a cocktail of drink and drugs as Mr Chow chewed on a cannabis leaf and drank Tizer laced with a hallucinogenic drugs, was sentenced last month to eight weeks behind bars at Lancaster Magistrates Court.

Ntembe has this week been jailed for four months after admitting five offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

His charges included causing unnecessary suffering to dogs Faith and Zeus by failing to see to their injuries.

Speaking after his sentence, RSPCA inspector Sarah Hayland said: “It’s clear that Ntembe and the other man involved with the hamster incident – who has already been dealt with – are aware that what they are doing could cause Mr Chow suffering.

“They can be heard saying things like “This could be the end for Mr Chow” and egging each other on to give him more drugs.

“There were three dogs at the property – two of them belonging to Ntembe and one to another of the defendants.

“Ntembe’s dogs Zeus and Faith were in a terrible state. Zeus’ face was so swollen it was a completely different shape to the shape it should have been and both were very thin and living in filth.”

Ntembe’s sentence will run concurrently with a sentence he is already serving.

Ntembe was also disqualified from keeping animals for eight years.

Destrow, who also pleaded guilty, was sentenced on January 9 to serve eight weeks in prison, pay £415 costs and has also been banned from keeping any kind of animal for 10 years.

Mr Chow has since been rehomed by the RSPCA.

