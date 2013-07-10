I thought I was seeing a boring film… it was actually my boyfriend’s PROPOSAL

A woman who thought she was being dragged to see an arthouse film by her boyfriend got the shock of her life – when the ‘film’ turned out to be a PROPOSAL.

Romantic Johnny Wingfield, 40, spent six weeks planning the unique proposal to Lavinia Down, his girlfriend of three years.

He asked animator pal Oli Lee to produce a two-minute movie of his life with marketing consultant Lavinia.

Johnny, from Taunton, Somerset, approached the Watershed cinema in Bristol about his unique proposal idea and staff leapt at the chance to be part of the ruse.

They printed fake tickets, ran trailers and fake adverts for a screening of the new documentary flick ‘Stories We Tell’ – and even got staff to pose as audience members.

Lavinia, 25, was dragged to the cinema by sculptor Johnny last Friday just six days after their first child, Herbie, was born – six weeks prematurely.

After trailers, the specially-made cartoon – called ‘A True Love Story’ – was screened.

Set to the Beatles tune ‘Here Comes The Sun,’ the cute film chronicles their life from meeting in a bar and falling in love, through the 18-month period they were separated as Lavinia worked in the airline industry in Dubai, to when they got back together and had a child.

The cute film ended with the words “Lavinia Mary Down, you bring the best out in me. You are my sunshine and the love of my life. Will you marry me?”

Shocked Lavinia said “yes” when Johnny got down on one knee, and they celebrated afterwards with a bottle of fizz in the cinema bar.

Johnny said: “I knew when I first saw her that she was the one.

“I really like our story – it’s a classic tale of starcrossed lovers being reuniting, and I thought it would be a good idea to propose to the love of my life with a cartoon.

“I began working on it on my iPad using stick figures, but it was such a laborious process it would have taken me two years, and I didn’t want that.

“It was hard making Lavinia agree to come to Bristol so soon after our son had been born, especially because the film I told her we were going to see wasn’t up her street at all, but I was so glad when she relented.

“She’s the love of my life, and I just wanted to show her that in a unique way.”

Watershed’s General Manager James Taljaard added: “We are suckers for a good love story here and it was a pleasure hosting Johnny and Lavinia and I wish them all the best for their future together.

“We have just received our wedding licence so couples can have their ceremony here so who knows, maybe we’ll be welcoming them back for their other big day?”

The couple have yet to set a date for their wedding.

