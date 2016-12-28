Man Shocks Motorists When He Wandered Onto Dual Carriageway Only Wearing PANTS & Socks

A man brought traffic chaos to a busy dual carriageway after he wandered along the road – wearing just his PANTS and socks.

Footage of the bizarre incident shows police standing on the tarmac trying to talk the semi-naked offender down from a concrete embankment on Christmas Eve.

Motorists are forced to travel in a single lane as he is seen wobbling on the wall throwing items of clothing to officers stood by their unmarked car.

Passengers called Staffordshire Police at 10.10am after spotting the agitated man wandering along the A500 in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs., wearing just his briefs.

Officers reprimanded the man, who is believed to have been on drugs, and took him to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he recovered.

Mark Moss, a company director of a car care products firm, recorded the footage and uploaded it on social media.

He said: “As I saw this I instantly thought what the Hell. The guy must have been drinking. Only in Stoke.”

One motorist caught up in the traffic, said: “I couldn’t believe me eyes when I saw this semi-naked bloke standing there in his pants.

“It was the oddest thing I’ve seen in a while.”

Inspector Jonathan State, of Staffordshire Police, said: “The man was found in the street acting under the influence of what we believe to be a controlled substance which led to quite odd behaviour.

“We think it was drug induced and he was agitated.

“He was treated by police officers without being injured and he was taken to hospital. He was taken to hospital and dealt with there.

“We were concerned for his safety and wellbeing. The safety of that person and members of the public is paramount to us and luckily we were able to resolve it quite quickly.”

