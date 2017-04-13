Man Spotted Penny Pinching From ‘Wishing Pond’ Gets His Marching Orders From Park Warden

A penny pinching thief who collects coins from a ‘wishing pond’ in town centre park was given his marching orders after being caught by wardens.

Video had emerged yesterday of the miser grabbing out the change using a metal stick.

However, shortly after 7.30am yesterday the man was caught by a ranger and escorted from the site.

They are said to have warned him “in very clear terms” why his behaviour is not acceptable.

The nabbed cash is usually charitably donated to a group of volunteers that maintain the beautiful park surrounding the pond.

A council spokesman said: “Following reports on Monday of a man seen taking coins from Imola Pond, a park ranger began work early on Wednesday and was able to apprehend the same individual at 7.35am.

“The man was immediately asked to leave and advised in very clear terms why his behaviour was not acceptable, before being escorted from the park.

“A description of the individual has since been supplied to the police who have now recorded the incident.”

The act of pilfering was spotted in Castle Park in Colchester, Essex.

According to a council site it welcomes over a million visitors each year “providing a green oasis in the town centre, you can sit, walk, enjoy music, play games, or picnic amongst wonderful flowers and trees.”

People from ‘Friends of Castle Park’ donate their time to maintain the surrounding park and gardens – using funds garnered from the pond to assist them.

Darius Laws, a Conservative councillor, brought the actions to light after being informed by a resident.

He said: “This is an example of how citizens who take a bit of pride in their community can make a difference. People will say I am encouraging people to snoop on others but I can only see advantages of people like this resident having the wherewithal to film someone doing something they shouldn’t be doing.”

Category: News