Man’s Ex-Girlfriend Showed Up To Deliver His KFC With Deliveroo – Hurled Abuse At Him Then Left With Chicken

A man who ordered a KFC with Deliveroo was stunned when it was delivered by his EX – who refused to hand it over and left with the food.

Hungover Nick Bowden, 25, used a £20 Deliveroo gift voucher to purchase 14-piece bargain bucket meal to help cure his pounding headache.

But he got the shock of his life when he opened the front door of his flat to find an ex-girlfriend – who now works as a delivery driver – standing outside.

He claims she refused to hand over the food, hurled abuse at him and then stormed off – leaving him empty-handed.

Nick, who is a full-time chef at a restaurant in Bristol, phoned Deliveroo’s customer support which had the KFC meal redelivered by a different driver 40 minutes later.

The former lovers haven’t dated for three years after splitting up over a money dispute, claims Nick, who is from Bedminster, Bristol.

Nick had been out at a foodie event the previous evening where he shared three bottles of red wine and Prosecco with friends.

Nursing a hangover, Nick decided to order a KFC bucket meal around 3pm but he was stunned when his ex-girlfriend was standing at the door holding his order.

He said: “I opened the door and she was stood there and she was like ‘alright’, and I said hi.

“Then she was like, ‘where’s my money?’ I said, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about’.

“[I had said] to her, ‘oh not this again’. I was there like ‘can I just have my food?’ and she looked at me and said no.

“I didn’t know how to react. I was there stood still thinking, ‘what’s going on?’ I was so hungover and so confused.

“I said, ‘can I have my food please?’ and she said no. I was stood there in my dressing gown and I said ‘you do realise I’m going to get more free food and you will probably get the sack?’

“Then her face dropped and she ran off.”

Nick claims he was given the £20 credit because deliveroo had “messed up” his order three times in a row.

“For the first time everything was on time and the food was there, but then I opened the door,” he said.

“I phoned customer support and the guy on the phone was lovely, but he said I don’t know what to do. I can give you £5 free credit.

“We had a good old laugh for about half an hour, everyone who was sat around him was laughing saying this is ridiculous.

“After I phoned up they said we can refund or reorder. At the time I was so hung over I said will you please reorder for me. I said just make sure it’s not her.

“They said they can’t get hold of her so I think she knows she’s messed up.”

A Deliveroo spokesman said: “If there is an issue with a delivery, our policy is normally to offer customers the choice of a redelivery or account credit, which we did in this case, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to the customer.”

