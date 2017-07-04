Meet The Gospel Singing Taxi Driver Determined To Put His Passengers In A Better Mood

This taxi driver will give you an uber-loud ride home – by lifting your spirits with GOSPEL and REGGAE singing.

Cabbie Howard Harvey sets out each day to put his customers in a happier mood – by singing at the top of his voice the whole way.

Howard, 37, who is originally from Jamaica, moved to Gloucester aged 19 and became a taxi driver around Gloucestershire 12 years ago.

He doubles as a gospel singer and has loved singing since he was a child – and says he particularly enjoys singing songs to his customers.

The singing taxi driver – aka The Praise Machine – has even recently released a brand new EP called Let Me Go.

He said: “Basically the song is for people who are in a situation or a circumstance where they are going through depression or stress, or whatever’s holding them back from reaching their full potential.

“Sometimes when you’re going through some rough times in life you can’t think straight. I like to praise God and I like to see people joyful and happy.

“If a person comes in my car, they must not come out the same way. They must be feeling good.”

And the father-of-one said he almost always gets a very positive reaction from his passengers.

He said: “Customers love it. I’ve been singing a long time and singing is a part of my life.

“My friend and I used to sing all the way home from school in Jamaica, and we used to have to walk for miles but we didn’t mind. It was enjoyable because we entertained the whole way.”

And he added that he can usually tell when he has passengers who would prefer a quiet journey.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I know who to sing to. You can tell a person’s body language so sometimes people want a quiet time,”

Howard added: “I love it in Gloucester. Everyone is very friendly, they’re like a family. We have a wonderful time.”

Howard, who lives in Gloucester with his wife Antoinette and 11-year-old daughter Helicia, is also a radio presenter in his spare time.

His EP is now available on YouTube, Spotify and Amazon.

