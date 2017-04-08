Meet the new SL25 lightweight flood barrier from IBS

Worldwide leaders in demountable flood protection systems, IBS, have just released their smallest, lightest system to date.

Called the SL25, the new lightweight system is targeted at the property sector of the flood protection market and aims to capitalise on the company’s strong brand and product reputation in the wider flood risk management industry.

Drawing on all their experience from more than 2 decades in the global flood defence sector, IBS have designed the SL25 to be as easy as possible to install and more importantly, to require minimum effort to deploy before floodwater arrives. Major advantages of the new SL25 lightweight system include the ability to use it without intermediate posts for widths of up to 2.5m and for heights of up to 1m, as well as not requiring a ground rail* or recess along the bottom edge.

With a patent applied for and pending, this new system will allow IBS to continue leading the way in the provision of innovative new solutions for those people, businesses and communities that find themselves at risk of flooding.

To request a brochure for this system or the company’s other products, please get in touch with the sales office on 01302 630015.

The SL25 lightweight barrier will be available for delivery from June onwards.

* Max. +/- 5mm ground unevenness

