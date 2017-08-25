Middle age woman spends €31 to win €5.5 million online casino jackpot

Anyone can be a winner with the Mega Fortune Dream Jackpot slot and this time a 57-year-old lady took home the gold. She managed to win the progressive jackpot, which at the time was at €5.5 million. The jackpot winner, who remains unnamed for the time being, played with only €31 using her mobile phone and ended up bagging the mindboggling sum. The win took place on the well-known UK online casino, Leo Vegas.

A life changing win

Not many people really think they can win such an amount playing slots on their mobile phone but this lucky lady did it and Leo Vegas is happy to give her the hefty cheque. The winner has not commented on the win yet and or what she intends to do with the money.

For those who just can’t fathom the kind of win she bagged for herself, here is a rough idea

of what the money can do. She has enough to buy 30 Rolls-Royce cars, a private island and still have enough for a lifetime supply of fish and chips. She is pretty much set for life with such a sum waiting to be spent.

Second biggest jackpot win for the game

The 57-year-old has won the second largest amount at the mobile casino, and the biggest amount for the Mega Fortune Dreams slot. In January 2015, another player at the same casino bagged €5.56 million which stands as the biggest win ever at Leo Vegas. However, the 57-year-old will in no way feel bad for herself as she did come close to the figure too.

Other players can win too

Leo Vegas casino offers a lot of incentives and you never know you could be the next person to win such an amount.

A spokesperson speaking for Leo Vegas expressed the casino’s delight at making another multimillionaire. In the statement, the spokesperson said that the casino was always happy to see customers’ dreams come true.

Regardless of what she chooses to do with the money, you can be sure the lady will have a blast of a summer. With such winnings being dished out, casino fans can keep their hopes of winning alive and keep trying; after all, that’s all it takes.

