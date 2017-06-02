Miracle Youngster Who Was Dragged Under Car For 30ft Returns Home And Thanks Rescuers

A schoolboy who had a miracle escape after being dragged under a car for 30ft has praised rescuers who were captured on video lifting the two-tonne vehicle off him.

Extraordinary footage showed around 15 people lifting the car off seven-year-old Zishan Islam on May 7.

The youngster was involved in a horrific collision in Highfields, Leicester, but had his life saved by hero passers-by.

About a dozen men lifted the Mercedes A class clear of the badly-injured child, allowing paramedics to give him vital treatment.

Video of their super-human efforts, filmed on a mobile phone, went viral and was viewed around the world.

The schoolboy has since made a remarkable recovery from his injuries and has now returned home.

Zishan and his older brother, Jarif, nine, had gone to see friends opposite his home when the accident occurred.

His frantic mother, Shipa, 30, rushed to the scene when Jarif arrived home without his little brother.

When she saw him, lying critically injured by the side of the road, she fainted before recovering to comfort him.

His father, Shamsul, 45, who was at his restaurant in Cambridge, dashed to join his family at Zishan’s bedside at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Mr Islam said: “His friend Iqbal was calling him from the other side of the road.

“He had used the pedestrian crossing on the way over, but when he saw his friend on the way back, he made a mistake and ran out into the road.

“I was at work and when I got the call I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it.

“People said it was very serious and he was badly hurt. I drove straight to the hospital in Nottingham trying to drive as safely as I could.

“When I saw him in hospital I was crying, my brain stopped. I couldn’t say anything, I was just crying.

“When the doctor said he would get better I slowly felt better. The doctor said he was very lucky and very brave – and I agree with that.

“The main thing is he didn’t suffer any brain damage, although his wounds will take a long time to heal.

“We want to say thank you to the people who helped lift the car off him.

“They were very kind, very helpful, very nice and very good. We would like to say thank you very much.”

Zishan, who still has to wear a bandage protecting his injuries, has had to undergo skin grafts on his head and still has painful wounds on his side and leg.

The family has been told he will make a full recovery, but it will take anything from six months to a year.

Mrs Islam said: “When it happened, Jarif and a lady came and knocked on my door. I asked Jarif where Zishan was.

“He told me Zishan had had an accident. I ran there and saw him sitting on the pavement. I fainted and fell down.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped lift the car, for making my child safe.”

Zishan said: “My friend called to me to come and get him. I ran across the road and the car hit me.

“I remember being dragged under the car and being in pain. I feel that people were helping me by lifting the car so the paramedics could treat me.

“I want to say thank you for helping me.”

Zishan’s spirits have been kept up by messages and get well cards from the children and staff at his school, Medway Community Primary School.

Mr Islam added: “We also want to thank everyone at the school and the hospital.

“The school has been very supportive, asking if we need any help.”

