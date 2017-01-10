Missing RAF Man’s Girlfriend Reveals She Is Pregnant With His Child

The girlfriend of a missing RAF serviceman who vanished three months ago yesterday (mon) revealed she is carrying his child.

April Oliver, 21, said she only discovered she was pregnant two weeks after gunner Corrie McKeague, 23, disappeared.

The serviceman mysteriously vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on Sept 24 sparking a huge search.

His family have appointed private investigators to try and find him after being critical of police efforts to locate Corrie who was based at RAF Honington, Suffolk.

Yesterday personal trainer April told the BBC: “I’ve had to make a massive decision by myself.”

“I was hoping and praying that he’d come back so we could make the decision together.”

Mr Mckeague did not know his girlfriend was expecting before he vanished.

She discovered the news in October.

The pair, who met via a dating site, had been together for about five months before Mr Mckeague went missing.

Miss Oliver, from Norfolk, described him as an “absolute gentleman”.

“He’s just the sweetest and most outgoing person I’ve ever known,” she said.

“There is nothing I would love more than for him to walk through the door and say ‘I’m back’.”

Miss Oliver said she was on holiday in America when Mr Mckeague went missing, but returned to the UK as soon as she heard the news.

“I was concerned,” she added. “I knew it was out of character. I was quite worried.”

She said she decided to speak about her pregnancy so that she could focus on looking after herself and her baby without any intrusion.

“Most people only tell their close friends but I’m faced with a decision where I need to tell near enough the whole UK.

“It’s hard and it’s going to add another level of stress I don’t really need but it’s something that has to be done,” said Miss Oliver.

