Mum Dashes To Supermarket For Crying Son’s Favourite Food – CUCUMBER

A mum’s video has gone viral – showing her racing to a supermarket before it closes to buy her tearful son a CUCUMBER.

Alice Lewis, 23, says three-year-old Stanley has loved the salad favourite since he was a baby and started crying when he was told there were no more in the house.

He got upset just 16 minutes before his local store closed at 4pm on Sunday – sparking a hilarious dash against the clock for his mum.

Alice recorded herself rushing to the Asda in St Austell, Cornwall in just five minutes and arriving with moments to spare.

Her funny film ends with little Stanley happy – clutching a new supply of cucumbers.

Alice, a nursery assistant who has another son Spencer, five, said: “We had to rush to Asda.

“When Stan got his cucumber he was really happy and munched it on the drive back.

“He’s just turned three and started eating them when he was teething as a baby as it was cold on his gums and he’s loved them ever since.

“My five year old son hates cucumbers.”

The video begins with Stanley crying his eyes out and Alice asks, “what’s wrong?”

He replies: “I want some cucumber” and she tells him: “We haven’t got any.”

A clip then shows Alice’s car door open, captioned: “Must buy a cucumber before Asda shuts.”

Alice then films Stanley dashing into the supermarket before he reaches the fruit and vegetable aisle.

The final shot shows her content son strapped into his child’s seat in the back of the car chomping on the cucumber and saying: “Mmm that is delicious.”

Since posting her video online it has been viewed more than 40,000 times and Alice said it went viral as soon as she published it on her Facebook page.

She added: “I think it’s crazy. I had no idea a cucumber would go so viral.

“My phone just went crazy and I received a lot of messages.

“People sent me screenshots from different pages that shared it.

“I think it went viral because of how funny it is and so many parents can relate to it.”

Alice said that since the incident on Sunday, July 13, cucumber has always been Stanley’s favourite food and they would make sure they are well stocked up in future.

She said: “We usually make sure we have it at home.

“Afterwards he got his first swimming lesson and as he was a bit scared we had to promise he could have cucumber afterwards.”

