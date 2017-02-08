Mum Forced To Deliver Her Baby At Just 26 Weeks After Contracting SWINE FLU Whilst Pregnant

A woman was forced into premature labour as she suffered a fatal form – of SWINE FLU.

Kate Foy, 34, was diagnosed with the illness at 26 weeks and needed to undergo an emergency Caesarean section as her lungs began to fail.

She was rushed into hospital for the procedure in which her daughter Alice, was born weighing a tiny 2lb 5oz.

Kate was then placed in a medically-induced coma and put on a ventilator as her lungs gave way to pneumonia.

She was comatose for almost two weeks before being brought round by doctors who told her she had given birth to Alice in January.

Mum-of-three Kate, who had initially gone to hospital with a chest infection said: “It was the most frightening time of my life,” she said. “I didn’t want her to come that early.

“I’d heard that babies can be born prematurely and survive but I knew she was way too small and I kept refusing.

“But they couldn’t treat me properly, I wasn’t getting enough oxygen into my blood, so I had no choice but to agree.

“The last thing I remember is signing the disclaimer.”

First the first seven days of her life Alice was confined to isolation away from mum Kate and dad Jim, with doctors not allowing him into the neonatal unit in case he was also infected with swine flu.

However Jim was able to put pictures of Alice around Kate’s hospital bed so her daughter would be the first thing she saw when she woke up.

Kate added: “I was only meant to be in a coma for 48 hours but my lungs weren’t working so they couldn’t wake me up.

“When they brought me round I had no concept of time, I didn’t know it had been so long.

“I was confused, scared, frustrated and angry that couldn’t be with my baby girl.

“When I gave birth to my two boys I held them straight away, so it was heartbreaking to not be with her.”

After waking from the coma Kate spent another agonising three days apart from Alice as she recovered from the muscle wastage that she had developed from being unconscious for so long.

While Kate, who had been told she could face a hospital stay of up to six months, was finally discharged after six weeks in hospital, Alice was still in intensive care.

The youngster had developed necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), as well as sepsis and spent a total of 14 weeks in hospital before being discharged on April 11.

Kate said: “The kindness of my daughter’s nurses shone through.

“They regularly sent letters detailing how she was doing.

“One of my nurses said to me to use my anger to get better and that’s exactly what I did, I had three little reasons to get moving.

“My nurses were fantastic and really kept my spirits up. They really don’t know how I did it but I got better so much faster than expected, proving all the specialists wrong.

“I had so much to get well for, although I couldn’t have done it without the support of my friends and family who really came through for us.”

Alice has now celebrated her first birthday, blistfully unaware of the drama surrounding her birth.

