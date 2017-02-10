Mum Heartbroken To Find Her Missing Dog Has Been Registered With New Owners Without Permission

An animal lover who lost her pedigree dog was horrified to find it had been found and re-registered to a new owner despite carrying a micro-chip with her details.

Tracy Dobbs, 34, lost her beloved black miniature Schnauzer Mitzy five years ago when she escaped from her former partner’s home.

Mitzy, then 18 months old, was micro-chipped and Tracy reported her disappearance to micro-chip firm Petlog which assured her they would get in touch if she was found.

But after deciding to contact the company on a whim last month, Tracy was heartbroken to learn Mitzy has since been found – and registered to new owners.

Petlog, the UK’s largest pet micro-chipping company, are refusing to hand over the name or address of the people she is now registered to due to data protection.

Tracy, who runs her own cleaning business, said: “I broke down in tears when I found out what had happened.

“I had grieved for Mitzy, thinking she had been killed. When I learned she was still alive, all I wanted to do is go to her and check she is alright.

“I don’t know how this has been allowed to happen, it’s disgusting.

“I placed my trust in this company and they have committed the ultimate betrayal of that trust.

“It is now a legal requirement for dogs to be microchipped unlike in 2011 when I had chosen to pay for Mitzy to be microchipped as a puppy thinking she would return back to me should she ever escape her lead.

“This clearly isn’t the case for me. I feel I have been let down by them.

“She is my dog and all I want to do is find her.”

Minature schnauzers are an expensive pedigree breed that cost around £1,500 from reputable breeders.

The Petlog database, owned by the Kennel Club, is used by millions of pet owners as a way to keep their animals safe.

While it wasn’t when Mitzy went missing, It is now a legal requirement for dogs to be microchipped by the time they are eight weeks old.

The chip is implanted in a dog’s skin and contains a unique 16 digit code, which can be scanned if a dog is lost, so their registered owner(s) can be contacted.

Tracy, who paid £16 to subscribe to Petlog when Mitzi was a puppy, has reported what happened to the police but has been told it is a civil matter.

She now has to decide whether to pursue the case through the civil court to try and get Mitzi back.

Mum-of-four Tracy, from Steeple Claydon, Bucks., said: “My understanding at the time was that should she be found or her microchip scanned then I would be contacted immediately.

“For this reason, that’s why it took me so long to contact Petlog for an update. I simply assumed that she had never been found.

“My main priority at the moment is knowing Mitzi is safe.

“She has potentially been with these new owners longer than she was with me and she may well now be part of a loving family.

“She may be better off there but I have to know that in my heart, I can’t just abandon her now I know she is still out there.

“I feel I owe it to my children as well. One day she was there and the next she wasn’t and I’ve never been able to tell them why.

Petlog claims to be investigating the matter, but Tracy says she has had no contact from the company since she lodged a complaint with them last month.

A Petlog spokesman said: “The Petlog team are currently working with Ms Dobbs on resolving this matter.

“As the investigation is currently under way, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

