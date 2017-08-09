Mum Horrified After Footage Of Her 11-Year-Old Son Being Beaten Up Goes Viral

A mum was outraged after video footage of her 11-year-old son being beaten up in a playground went viral on Facebook.

The 11-year-old boy was attacked by an older lad who knocked him to the ground and sat on top of him punching him in the head, while a group surrounded them and appeared to shout “Spit in his face.”

And his mum, who asked not to be named, was horrified when it emerged the video had been watched more than 1,300 times.

The woman said: “I can’t watch it, it makes me sick to my stomach to think that firstly my son was beaten up and secondly it was filmed.

“He is fine now, but the whole thing just makes me so angry.

“It is bringing it all back for him having it shared so much, it feels like he is the hot topic online.

“My mum, sister and his dad have seen it and are all really mad. My mum feels terrible because it happened while he was over at her house.

“I don’t know who uploaded it, but I don’t think it is right.

“I just felt sick and so angry. I got really mad. I can’t watch or hear about any child getting hurt without getting mad, and now it has happened to my own son. It is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The fight happened in a playground at The Dings, Bristol, when the boy was visiting his grandma’s house.

Eventually two other lads intervened and stopped the fight.

The worried mum described the boy as “shaken” by his experience, less than a month before he will begin secondary school.

She said: ” “It happened when my son was at his nan’s house for the night. I collected him the next day and he told me what happened.

“I was really angry. I could see he didn’t have any serious marks or injuries, but I couldn’t believe these kids – who are all older than my son – could do this to him.

“He was definitely shaken, but he played it down.

“It is really sad because he used to go over and see her for a bit most weekends and that has stopped because he doesn’t want to see the boys again.

“He is also starting big school next month and I don’t want what happened to affect him at his new school.”

The woman said she had approached parents of the children involved to discuss what had happened but they had been unwilling to do so.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “This incident has not been reported to us as a crime.

“We always encourage anyone who has been affected by a crime to come forward and talk to us.”

Category: News