Mum Pulls Nine-Year-Old Out Of School After Being Threatened With Flick-Knife By Fellow Pupil

A horrified mum has pulled her schoolboy son out of school after a fellow pupil held a 6cm flick-blade to his face – while threatening to STAB him.

Ethan Leigh, nine, was pinned to the ground as he tried to squirm away from his primary school attacker who pressed the knife against his face.

His mum Sacheen, 43, says Ethan was unable to sleep or eat after his ordeal which took place on a quiet lunch break at Manor Road Primary School in Chorley, Lancs.

Sacheen has now taken him out of school and has called for more stringent measures to ensure children do not bring weapons through the school gates.

It comes as national figures released through a Freedom of Information Act revealed an increase in weapons found on school premises.

Speaking about the incident which happened on May 19, Sacheen said: “After school on Friday my little boy told me that he and his friend, who are both in year five, were threatened with a knife.

“It was at lunchtime and they were playing on the school field. They were informed that they weren’t allowed to go on the field by another boy with a knife.

“They walked away with their backs turned then the boy came running up, threw my son to the ground, pinned him to the floor and threatened to stab him.”

Sacheen has removed Ethan from school since the attack and she is now calling for the school to introduce measures to ensure children do not bring knives into schools.

Sacheen, of Chorley, Lancs., said that Ethan described the knife as similar to a Swiss army knife – but longer.

She is now on the hunt for another school to move her son to.

Sacheen said: “I don’t want my son become a victim of a stabbing – we had no choice but to take him out of school.

“School should be a safe place, nothing like this should happen when they go through the school gates.

“I’m speaking out about this because this needs to stop – schools aren’t doing enough to prevent attacks like this.”

Headteacher at Manor Road Primary School Karen Marshall confirmed that an incident took place at school which she said was dealt with “quickly and safely”.

Mrs Marshall added: “The pupil involved is temporarily excluded, pending a further investigation.

“Events like this are extremely rare in our school and are taken very seriously.

“The safety and security of our pupils is paramount and I’d like to reassure parents that we do not tolerate this type of behaviour.”

The school confirmed the pupil who threatened Ethan has since been temporarily excluded, pending a further investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire police confirmed that the force is aware of the incident and said: “The matter has been dealt with by the school and officers are in the process of speaking to the parties involved.”

Responding to calls by Sacheen to introduce new measures to ensure knives are not brought into school representatives from the National Union of Teachers (NUT) and Lancashire County Council both said that schools are already a safe place for young people.

Bob Stott, Lancashire County Council’s director for education, schools and care, said that the authority takes safety and security “extremely seriously”.

Regional secretary of the NUT Peter Middleman said: “The Department for Education (DfE) produces detailed guidance for schools on the law around the searching of pupils and the confiscation of certain items.

“Any weapons found must be handed to the police and we will work with school leaders to develop and implement appropriate school behaviour policies which clearly set out the obligations on students, staff and governors.

“While the issue of weapons in schools, is a matter of concern – as it is in wider society – it has to be remembered that the vast majority of schools are safe places for both pupils and teachers.”

Category: News