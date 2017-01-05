Mum Threatened With ASBO Due To Noise Being Made By Her Two-Year-Old

A mum has slammed housing bosses after she was threatened with an ASBO because of the noise being made by her son – aged just TWO.

Sapphire Curzon, 24, was handed a letter warning her about the excessive volume coming from her property being caused by her toddler Callum playing with his toys.

Gelding Homes sent her the notice in response to complaints from neighbours about the racket at her one-bedroom flat in Bourne Mews, Netherfield, Nottingham.

But Sapphire says Callum is “only doing what children do” when he runs around the flat and plays with his cars, trucks and building blocks.

And she says she has now been forced to stop Callum from “having any fun” over fears she will be hauled before a court and slapped with an Anti-Social Behaviour Order.

Today (Thurs) Sapphire said: “All my son does is run around and play with cars, trucks and building blocks.

“I find myself now constantly telling him off. But I shouldn’t tell him off because he’s playing. It’s just what a child does. He gets excited.

“Whatever noise my son makes I feel like I have to scold him straight away. I’ve essentially having to stop him from having any fun.

“He’s a two-year-old child. What is he supposed to do? I have told him to try to be a little less excitable and hyperactive, but he is just full of beans.

“I’m not going to punish him for being a happy child.

“I knew the neighbours were annoyed but I wasn’t ever expecting to get the letter, especially right before Christmas.

“I tried to call Gedling Homes but the man who sent the letter had finished for the Christmas break so I called him yesterday.

“He said there was nothing he could do. I think it’s completely unfair to put me in this situation when I’m just trying to let my son enjoy himself.

“The letter says I could get an ASBO because of the noise my young son is making, its really making me frightened because I’m scared of going to court.

“I’m not a criminal, I’m just a single mum with a toddler son.”

Callum’s dad Kyle Fisher, 21, added: “It’s bang out of order. He is the only noise.

“We got onto the council this morning and they’ve said there is nothing they can do.

“We’ve just got to keep him under control.”

Gedling Homes sent Sapphire the ‘Stage 1 Warning Letter’ on December 20 which said further action could be taken if she does not stop the noise coming from the flat.

It states she must not “do anything or allow anything to be done in the premises or communal areas or the locality which causes or would be likely to cause nuisance, annoyance or harassment to anyone living in or visiting in the locality.”

Before an ASBO is placed other methods will usually be tried to bring about a solution including mediation, warning letters and Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABC).

ASBOs can last for a minimum of two years, but they can be applied for life.

Jason Cannon, director at Gedling Homes, said: “As with all reports of noise or anti-social behaviour, we have a duty to look into these on behalf of our tenants to help them live happily in their homes.

“We’ve been in touch with Miss Curzon about complaints of noise coming from her property in the early hours of the morning and have reminded her of the rules of her tenancy agreement.”

Category: News