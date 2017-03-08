Mum With Incredible Voice Belts Out Hits Between Bottle Feeds And Gains Thousands Of Fans Online

A mum has become a global singing sensation after posting this footage of herself belting out a Beyconce hit – while sat on the sofa with her toddler.

Talented Kerrie Ann Lomas, 26, has been viewed nearly a million times with her powerful rendition of ‘Listen’ – as her three-year-old clambers all over her.

Mum-of-two Kerrie sang the tune with her powerful voice while at home on the couch with her kids – which her mum then posted on Facebook.

The self-confessed “normal mum from a council estate” was inundated with messages praising her “down to earth” performance – viwed 900,000 times.

Now between nappy changes and bottle feeds she performs requests from other mums on Facebook – blested out from her front room.

Other hits she’s sung on the sofa include Falling by Alicia Keys, Love Yourself by Justin Beiber and Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion.

Her performances are carried out while trying to enterain the kids – often with In the Night Garden in the background.

Kerrie has always loved singing but admits she put her dreams of stardom on the backburner to bring up her kids Kiana, three, and Kendal, ten months.

But when her mum Sandra Jones filmed her belting out Beyonce’s Listen – while sat on her sofa with her daughter clambering over her – the clip went viral.

Kerrie from Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, said: “I’m absolutely shocked at the response. I just love to sing like anyone else.

”I just do it with a toddler around one ankle, trying to change a nappy, while making up a bottle, trying to be a wife and get dinner on the table.

“It’s just a hobby at the moment. The messages I have got back from people is they just like it because I’m a normal mum.

“You don’t have to be plastered with make up and dressed to the nines. I love my kids and I’m just sat at home, in my normal clothes, doing what any normal person does

“I’m just a normal down to earth mum from a council estate.”

Kerrie’s love of singing came from her grandparents Basil and Ann Stanton, who loved country music.

Her grandmother – who she calls ‘Mother’ – would sing along, before she got Parkinson’s disease.

The first time she performed in public was as Sandy in Grease in her early teens, and she won the Pontins National Karaoke Championships in 2005.

She auditioned for X-Factor age 16 and 20, but put her signing on a backburner when she got married to Kieron, a scaffolder and had their kids.

“I’d sing when he did karaoke at home with a cuppa,” said Kerrie “But my mum said ‘I’m not having this’ and she did the video and put in on Facebook.”

Kerrie’s rendition of Listen by Beyonce got 850,000 views in a matter of days after her mum filmed it and the 26-year-old set up a dedicated singing Facebook page.

She has posted more than a dozen videos – which usually feature her children – and takes requests which have gathered thousands of views.

Last week she performed her first gig with the help of X-Factor contestant and local fellow songstress Kiera Weathers, at Clock Face Labour Club.

“As long as I can show my kids that with all the terrible things going on in the world, if you enjoy doing something, you should just keep doing it, I’ll keep singing,” she said.

“If I could have a singing career and still keep my kids and my private life, I’d do it.”

