Mum’s Love Note To Her Baby Has Been Reproduced By Strangers From All Over The World

A mum’s love note to her baby has been reproduced by nearly 100 strangers – all over the WORLD.

The handwritten message from Aimee Crook, 20, to her son Leo has already appeared in multiple countries – including America, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Egypt and France.

Her touching message from her and partner Ryan Dickins, 23, to their 10-month-old simply said: “Leo, Mummy and Daddy’s love for you is so strong it has reached…”

It was first posted on the Love So Far Project Facebook page and each person then inserts their location at the end of the message before re-posting a picture of themselves showing it off.

And Aimee, of Newquay, Cornwall, said she is stunned by the breadth of its appeal.

She is now collecting a scrapbook of all the places it reaches to show Leo when he gets older.

“I was Googling ‘notes around the world’ because I saw some things like it on Facebook,” she said.

“I found there were a couple of pages and then I just posted on there and started trading with people from around the world.

“I didn’t post a picture but did one on the beach at Newquay and said, ‘this is the location I can do’.”

That was about a month ago and now Aimee, who works as a medical receptionist, cannot quite believe how far her love for little Leo has gone,

She keeps an album on her own Facebook page showing all the photos featuring her note from her and Co-op store manager Ryan.

She added: “I was really surprised. I did not expect to get half the places I got.

“I would say I have had about 80 pictures back. A lot are from the same places but different locations.

“I’m still going – I’m sort of addicted to the page now.

“I am creating a memory book and photo album with all of the photos in so when he is older and old enough to understand I can look through it with him and tell him about all the places around the world his note reached.

I thought I would maybe receive a couple but I am overwhelmed with the amount of photos which I have received back.

“I think it is a great idea for parents to do for their children but not only that but for birthdays and anniversaries.

“It is great to look back on and see how far it gets.”

