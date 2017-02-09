Naked Carpenter Charged With Public Order Offences Blasts Police For ‘Siding With Prudish Neighbours’

A naked carpenter has blasted police and prudish neighbours after a court ruled he was allowed to mix cement in his front garden – with just his work boots on.

Rob Jenner, 42, claimed the police were “never on my side” after they arrested and charged him with numerous public order offences for his naturism.

Several furious neighbours complained after they spotted him renovating his home and one woman even went out of her way to check if he was naked before ringing police.

The buff Iraq veteran who served in 2003 and 2004 even lost his job as a carpenter when the foreman found out about his court case and is now seeking work.

Rob said: “The police are not doing their job properly they should have been telling these neighbours that they are wrong and should leave me alone.

“The police were never on my side.

“They came twice before they arrested me and one of them said to put some blinds up and another said why don’t you park your van across the drive which I’ve started doing.

“But the people on my side of the read can still see me.

“The don’t have that hard a job, they should have been telling the neighbours that they are wrong.

“Why do the police never get examined? Everybody just jumps when they say and nobody questions them even when they get it so wrong like they have here.

“It didn’t help that I had a job before I went to court and then when I went back in the next day they said they didn’t want me back next week because the foreman was told about it.”

Judges at Maidstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday concluded that Rob’s freedom of expression outweighed any alarm caused by his nudity.

Frederick Black told the court he was so disgusted to see the carpenter bent over mixing cement that he phoned police.

But Rob told the court that naturism gave him “a sense of freedom and liberty” adding “there’s no constraints and everyone is the same”.

The two-day trial, which cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds in legal fees, has been labelled a waste of time by commenters online.

On Wednesday he slammed his neighbours and said they need to start minding their own business.

He said: “They just need to mind their own business, maybe I could have done just a little bit more to hide, but most of the time I was seen before I saw them.

“They should just mind their own and leave me alone.

“One of my neighbours even went out of their way to look into my garden they are trying to find problems they can moan about.

“This woman told the court she came out of her house to water her plants and then with her water can still in hand she walked away from her property to look into my property and then saw me and rung the police to complain.

“That was why it got dropped because she went out of her way to look.

“I’m allowed to mix cement in my garden with my work boots on, it took two days to come to that conclusion.

“If the police had told them to just shut up it would have been different.”

He added: “I was a little bit worried at point but i was quietly confident, I thought it would be fine, how can you do some one for being naked on their own property.

“The witnesses just fell apart, it was ridiculous listening to them.

“The court case was good in a way because I got my point across and I won, it was not a waste of time it was good for me and I have had a lot of support on social media.”

Rob, of Snodland, Kent, has since managed to rent out his home to tenants and says he is now planning a trip to Spain a country that is “much more open to naturism”.

He said: “They are not my neighbours now because I managed to rent out the house again, but they are only in for another week and I need to find new ones.

“I’m not planning on moving back in but I’m not sure where I’m going to go.

“I might move back to Spain I was driving around in my van before the court case and I’ve got a friend in Madrid so I may go and see him.

“They have a lot of beaches there and a better climate, they’re much more open to naturism.”

