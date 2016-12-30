New lesbian dating app inspired by disappearing bars

The phenomenon of the disappearing lesbian bars around the world motivated social entrepreneur Liz James to create Click lesbian app. “Lesbian bars have almost completely disappeared due to gentrification, mainstreaming, the internet culture and a shift in how we identify with more fluid gender identities becoming the norm rather than the exception.”

Despite this it was clear to James that lesbian and queer women, young and old, still wanted their own spaces to relax and connect with each other. “A lot of women grew up in these bars. Nowadays there are some great events to go to, but nothing permanent, to just go and hang out.”

Embracing the new

For James this was an opportunity to embrace the new and learn from the old, leading to the development of Click, modelled on a lesbian bar and complete with a home page displaying a neon sign and Open 24/7 on the door. “It’s more a venue than an app, a place where the whole community can relax and meet, no matter how they identify. We expect women will come to Click for all kinds or reasons, whether it’s to make friends, find a date, or just have a chat.”

Experienced founder

James has many years of experience running online lesbian communities having founded the successful lesbian dating website, pinksofa.com over ten years ago. “Click is purposely different to pink sofa with a freemium business model to encourage greater community take-up. It’s hard to build a thriving community if you shut the gate on those who don’t pay.

More than a swipe

Click is one of the new dating apps to reject swiping. Members are matched based on the values and interests they share in common. “We believe people are much more interesting that just their looks and location and that it’s the things they have in common that are more likely to keep the conversation going. Click is the perfect place to keep the conversation going especially in the absence of our much loved bars.”

Click is now available in the ITunes store in English speaking countries. Download app: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/click-lesbian-dating-chat/id1119051708?ls=1&mt=8

Fantabulous Limited is a socially progressive company, supporting businesses like Click, which use technology to make a positive impact on communities around the world.

