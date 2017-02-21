New Mum Stunned When She Gives Birth To Daughter – Who Has Two Fully Formed Front TEETH

A new mum has admitted she is nervous about breastfeeding her baby daughter – after she was born with two fully formed front TEETH.

Most babies start teething at six months but little Ella-Rose Lines stunned nurses and midwives with her perfect white incisors.

Mum Samantha Lines, 29, gave birth to 5lbs 10oz Ella-Rose by caesarean section at George Eliot Hospital, Nuneaton, Warks., on February 6.

She said: “I’ve previously had trouble conceiving and suffered a miscarriage a couple of years ago so I was really happy when I fell pregnant with Ella-Rose.

“It was a long and difficult labour but I eventually had a caesarean. I was completely delirious with all the morphine and other painkillers.

“Suddenly a midwife said my baby had two front teeth.

“It was a complete surprise.

“Everyone was telling me how amazing it was that my baby had front teeth, but I had very little idea of how rare that is.

“It wasn’t until I came to and somebody told me that it actually sunk in that this was such a unique thing.

“The doctors have told me that it’s very rare for this to happen.

“I must admit I’m nervous about breastfeeding Ella-Rose but her teeth are only small so hopefully it won’t be too painful.

“I’ve got bottles in case it is too difficult but it seems fine at the moment.”

Samantha and Ella-Rose were discharged from hospital after four days and have now returned to their home in Rugby, Warks.

Bar manager Samantha, who lives with partner and Ella-Rose’s dad, driver Jason Doombs, 42, added: “I haven’t long got out of hospital, so I still am trying to get to grips with everything.

“I’ve been told that I have to keep an eye on the teeth in case they fall because they could be a choking hazard.

“I’m not even sure whether or not I should be brushing them or not. They look very delicate, so I don’t know whether I should even be touching them at all.

“I’ve been all over Google trying to get information, but this sort of thing seems to be so rare. I can’t find any advice online at all.

“It’s just something extra to deal with on top of everything else. You’re trying to learn everything when you’re a new mum, but I need more guidance.”

Samantha conceived just six months after completing a course of Clomid and Metformin which she took when she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

She added: “We call her our ‘little lucky baby’.

“It’s been so difficult to conceive, and after years and years on these treatments I gave up and thought that it wasn’t going to happen for me.

“It was so unlikely that I could have children without the treatment in the first place, so to have Ella-Rose, and for her to have something so rare – it’s just amazing.”

Category: News