New Pet Insurance Is The Perfect Choice

Perfect Pet Insurance, a competitive new Pet insurance, is taking the unusual step of offering a third-party liability only policy for dogs as part of a full range of cover options for household pets.

The insurance offers five different levels of cover through a unique ‘quick quote’ system, where the only personal information collected is a postcode, providing quick easy and stress-free access to cover.

Natalie Surtees of Perfect Pet, the providers of Perfect Pet Insurance, commented: “Pets are members of the family and when they have an accident or fall ill it can be a very stressful experience. Pet insurance is designed to take away as much of that stress as possible – both emotionally and financially – by helping owners cope with the unexpected vet’s bills.

“Perfect Pet insurance is taking a new flexible approach to insuring pets with a range of covers to suit all pockets and, unlike most other insurers, also offers a third-party liability only policy for dogs, in the event your furry friend injures someone or damages their property. Usually, this cover would be bought as part of a more expensive, comprehensive policy which not everyone wants or can afford.”

With the average pet insurance claim topping £700, nearly three times the average pet insurance premium, insurers paid out a record £657 million in claims in 2015, according to the latest figures published by the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Natalie explained that, in addition to the third-party liability only policy, Perfect Pet Insurance offers four options of cover with increasing levels of benefits for all types of pet:

Accident Only cover – up to £1,000 per claim as a result of an accident, including complementary treatment.

Essential cover – up to £2,500 limit per claim as a result of accident or illness, including a £1,000 limit for complementary treatment.

Vital cover – up to £4,000 limit per claim for accident or illness, including a £1,000 limit for complementary treatment.

Elite cover– life time cover providing up to £4,000 limit per claim for accident or illness, including a £1,000 limit for complementary treatment.

Premiums vary according to the cover provided under each policy as well as the type and age of the pet, but can start from as little as a few pounds each month. Terms and conditions will also vary for each level of cover and pet owners are advised to read full details of the policy before purchase.

Perfect Pet is available through price comparison sites, selected insurance brokers, and directly from www.perfectpetinsurance.co.uk and the company can be followed on Facebook at /PerfectPetInsurance, Twitter @PerfectPetIns and Instagram @perfectpetinsurance.

