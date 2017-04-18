New Pulse Train Hat for the Raspberry PI computer

CNC Design Limited launch a new Add-on Hat for the Raspberry PI computer that will make motor control easy, fast and accurate. The Pulse Train Hat is an add-on board for the Rapsberry PI computer and allows clean, fast and accurate pulses to be created using simple ASCII commands.

There are many hardware designs where a variable frequency pulse is needed, but one that is the most popular is for driving stepper/servo motors that use pulse and direction lines.

Motors like this are found in machines such as 3D Printers, CNC machines, Robot Arms and not to mention the other endless motion control and automation machines.

Controlling motors may seem simple, but when you get down to detailedcontrol, it can all become very confusing and a big learning curve.

With the new Pulse Train Hat (PTHAT) add-on for the Raspberry PI and a newdedicated support site http://www.pthat.com , we plan to make that task very simple and allow everyone to easily create their automation product.

