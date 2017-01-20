New Website Launches Providing Researched Daily Tips For The Betting Enthusiast

Race Card Review is a new website recently launched with the intention of providing enthusiastic punters with up to date, well researched betting tips and advice. The site which has been designed from the ground up to be intuitive, and easy to navigate, is the brainchild of racing expert Matt Stokes. Matt is a qualified lawyer who has been gambling for over 30 years. In recent years, due to his successful methods, he has become a full time professional gambler, using a strategic and well refined process.

The website offers the opportunity to sign up on a subscription basis, to get daily betting tips which have been fully assessed and recommended by Matt. These are not inside tips, or random guesses, every tip has been thoroughly researched by Matt personally. At the end of the days racing, the results are published and assessed, and as a user of the site, you can read the honest and frank views of what worked and what didn’t.

The idea is not only to get the best tips delivered to you on a daily basis, but to understand the rationale behind the choices made, with the sole purpose of making a profit. Furthermore, the site is designed with the intention of growing a burgeoning community that will share and discuss opinions on horseracing and the accompanying betting market.

“I have always been a passionate but controlled gambler, with a determination to generate a profit on a regular basis,” said Matt Stokes. “When I came up with the concept for my site, I wanted it to be a community, with open and honest tips. I never wanted a spurious insider tipping service, or an expensive premium rate phone number to call up every day. With the advent of smartphones, I wanted my clients to have the ability to be able to access the information quickly and easily, and to then make their decisions by understanding my valid and logical decision making process. The new website is exactly what I imagined when I first came up with the idea, and I have already received a lot of positive feedback on the layout and ease of use. I look forward to welcoming many more people to our community and helping them beat the bookies at their own game”

Race Card Review is an online tipping service, that provides members with a daily race card, with researched betting tips from a professional gambler with over 30 years’ experience.

Category: Business