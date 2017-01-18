NHS Driver Caught Literally Sleeping While On The Job

An NHS driver has been snapped snoozing in his van outside hospital grounds while keeping the motor running.

The worker was spotted by a dog walker near Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary Hospital, who claims the driver was sleeping there for more than an hour.

The dog walker, who did not want to be named, had dropped his mother-in-law off at the hospital before spotting the driver.

NHS chiefs are now investigating the incident.

The dog walker said : “I was dropping off my mother-in-law at the hospital and thought I’d take my dog for a walk while I was waiting on her.

“I saw this NHS delivery van parked in a layby facing the hospital, and I noticed that the driver was lying asleep across the seats.

“It was quite funny but I thought he was just on his break as the engine was still running.

“But when I came back just over an hour later, the van was still there with the engine running and the guy was still asleep.

“In total, I think the guy was sleeping there with the engine running for an hour and a half at least.

“You always hear about the crises that the hospitals are facing, and it’s no wonder they’re facing them when delivery drivers are literally sleeping on the job.”

It is believed the driver may have been waiting to take a delivery.

George Curley, director of operations for facilities at NHS Lothian, said: “We will investigate this incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further until our investigations have concluded.”

Category: News