Norwich Trampoline Park Trains All Staff in Autism Awareness

This week, High Altitude, the Norwich based trampoline park trained its entire staff in autism awareness. The park is now completely ready to provide sessions for this section of its customer base in response to National Autism Week.

Fran Habbitts, Managing Director of High Altitude had this to say about the training: “as a company we aim to be inclusive, and expect all our staff to offer the best experience for everyone. Over the past two years we have seen our complex needs customer base consistently grow, due to our active promotion across East Anglia”

She went on to add “we believe in the therapeutic value of trampoline based exercise and activity. It has the power to reduce stress, act as a coping mechanism and builds muscle and fitness. You only have to look at some of the smiles and hear the laughter coming from everyone who is enjoying themselves bouncing in the air to understand.”

The training was conducted with the support of Autism Anglia. All 28 staff who work in every function of the business, including the coffee shop staff were enlisted on the program, gaining an understanding of the difficulties and challenges faced by autistic children and adults.

Tim Slaughter, one of the workers at High Altitude, made the following statement about the training “I now feel much more confident in my ability to support autistic people, as I have a much better awareness of how to create a pleasurable, inviting and relaxing atmosphere. And if something doesn’t go according to plan, I can quickly find a resolution”

As part of the training the business leaders at High Altitude signed the Charter at Autism Anglia, demonstrating their commitment to a high standard of care and diligence in handling the complex needs of autistic customers.

High Altitude can now refine its internal environment, removing some of the factors that could potentially cause distress to autistic individuals. This includes limiting the overall intensity of many of the normal facilities such as lighting and music, creating a softer, less demanding atmosphere.

This achievement has not gone unrecognised. The National Autistic Society have booked the entire complex for a full day of exclusive use for their members on the 17th June.

High Altitude is an independent, family run trampoline park situated in Norwich. It has been in operation since July 2015, serving thousands of young people, helping them engage in exercise. The company has formed extensive partnerships with schools and colleges, helping a wider audience enjoy this fun and exhilarating exercise. For more information: http://highaltitudepk.co.uk

