OAP Showered With Gifts From Supermarket After Tragically Halving Shop Order When Her Husband Died

A heartbroken OAP who cancelled half of her online shopping order a day after her husband died was showered with condolence gifts – by her supermarket delivery driver.

Linda Heald, 66, was given a card signed by staff, a box of chocolates, bottle of wine and flowers after she phoned Tesco to tell them she wouldn’t need all her groceries.

Linda was devastated after her 68-year-old hubby David died just a day before their 23rd wedding anniversary on December 22.

Distressed Linda, who had readied a delivery for their anniversary, decided to send back some of her weekly shop; however, when she told staff why the superstore kicked into action.

So when Linda met delivery driver Liam Mellor she didn’t just get her shopping – she also received a bounty of gifts to help her cope with her grief.

Linda, from Sheffield, South Yorks., said: “It was really nice of Liam – he’s a nice young lad.

“He turned up with all these gifts and I didn’t even know his name – but it was just so kind of him.

“He even said if I needed anything to just get in touch with the store.”

David tragically passed away from heart disease after suffering a heart attack in 2011.

Due to David’s mobility issues and health issues, Linda had been getting her weekly shop delivered from Savile Street Tesco for about two years.

Sheffield United fan David had five children during his first marriage before divorcing and later marrying Linda, who he had originally met in his teens.

The couple had booked a trip to David’s favourite place the Canary Islands in February and Linda still plans to go to the place her husband had always dreamed of living.

Paying tribute to her husband, Linda said: “Everyone knew him – everyone said what a lovely bloke he was.”

David, despite being registered deaf after a childhood illness, forged a career as a welder working at Standard Piston Rings in Brightside.

He then got a job at disability employer Remploy before being forced to retire following a heart attack.

