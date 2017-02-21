Obscure Metal Band Come Up With What Could Be Briatin’s Most Offensive T-Shirt

An obscure metal band has come up with Britain’s most offensive t-shirt — which hits out at the poor, disabled, refugees and gay people.

Death metal act Burning The Dream launched the merchandise last year in the lead-up to their debut performance — and the item quickly sold out.

The t-shirt features the slogan “F*** the poor, f*** the disabled, f*** refugees, f*** gays” with Prime Minister Theresa May’s signature at the bottom.

And the controversial garment also has “Burn 10 Downing Street” emblazoned on the back.

Frontman Paul Kelly, 29, from Glasgow, said: “Most people would only wear a t-shirt like that to metal gigs. If you wore that on the high street you’d probably get lifted.”

Paul, an HGV driver, previously designed a t-shirt bearing the slogan ‘F*** Pigs’ — which he wore while performing on stage.

He said it was a reference to the alleged ‘piggate’ scandal involving former UK leader David Cameron.

The 29-year-old HGV driver said he had so many requests from fans to buy the statement top that the band decided to make a new one hitting out at the policies of the current UK government.

Paul added: “My sister is gay and she was telling me about Theresa May’s views on equal marriage.

“Meanwhile, we were hearing about new numbers of migrants drowning in the Mediterranean every day.

“And when the government changed the Disability Living Allowance, it meant swathes of disabled people are suffering because of constantly shifting goal posts.

“Issues like that made me quite angry and they were on the forefront of my mind. I think the actions of the government have been deplorable.”

Paul said that any backlash he faces for wearing the shocking t-shirt is “short-lived” as people understand it’s satire when they read it properly.

Paul also had Burn 10 Downing Street tattooed on his arm to commemorate the band’s landmark show at Derbyshire’s Bloodstock Festival last year — though he insists he’s “not inciting arson.”

He added: “Being p****d out my mind probably had more than a little to do with the tattoo, but since I can’t recall a single instance in my lifetime of a truly decent person taking up residence in Number 1, it’s reflective of my feelings.”

Category: News