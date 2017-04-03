Olympic news website shortlisted for prestigious national award

The Sports Business Awards 2017 will be presented to the winners at a lunchtime ceremony on Friday June 2, at the Brewery in London with more than 400 industry leaders expected.

Duncan Mackay, the editor of insidethegames.biz, said: “Everyone at insidethegames.biz is delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious Best in Sports Media award.

“The standard can be judged by the fact that other shortlisted candidates include former European Cup winning football clubs Liverpool and Aston Villa and the Olympic Channel, which has a multi-million dollar budget.

“Being recognised in this way is further proof that insidethegames.biz produces a world-class product on a daily basis and is testament to the hard work of managing director Sarah Bowron, our desk editors Dan Palmer and George Thorpe and dedicated team of journalists like Nick Butler, David Owen, Mike Rowbottom, Alan Hubbard, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt and Max Winters.

“All this world-class journalism is produced and overseen from our headquarters in Bletchley and just shows what can be achieved with dedication and hard work.”

The awards have been conceived to celebrate the hard work and successes of individuals and teams who make the sporting success possible; the organisers, the suppliers, the designers, the administrators, the advisors, the technologists, the marketers and the companies who ensure that the business of sport, in all its various and myriad forms, happens successfully.

