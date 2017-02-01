Olympic News Website Smashes Online Records, Looks Forward To 2018 Winter Olympics And Tokyo 2020

Olympic news website insidethegames.biz is celebrating a year of smashing records and is looking forward to achieving even more in 2017.

The Olympic Movement around the world is huge, including members of Royal Families, senior politicians and eager cities and sports vying for attention.

Bletchley-based insidethegames.biz has put itself in gold medal position when it comes to the site those leaders of the Olympic Movement turn to for news.

“Our latest audited statistics show that we broke through the one million unique visitors landmark during the Rio Olympics,” said Sarah Bowron, the Managing Director of insidethegames.biz

“In the last six months our statistics show that our average monthly page impressions went well beyond 10 million. Driven by people looking for unbiased news, blogs and features about the Olympics, these figures are a stunning success for our team of talented writers and journalists.”

The Olympic cycle, which includes cities bidding for the right to host the Games, sports vying for attention and regional games, means the appetite for news is growing every year.

The highlight for this year for insidethegames.biz is covering the race to host the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Budapest, Los Angeles and Paris are bidding and a decision is due to be announced in September.

The insidethegames.biz team is also preparing for next year’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang in South Korea. They are also reporting extensively already on the next Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Sarah added: “We are confident that 2017 will bring us more and more interest in Olympics news as decision makers, politicians, sports people and fans turn to us for our blogs, features and live reporting from events.

“We also enjoy five times the traffic of our nearest competitor website.”

Millions of visitors in a record-breaking year:

> During August 2016, insidethegames.biz coverage of the Rio 2016 Olympics saw 13,745,634 page impressions.

> In September 2016, 10,381,313 page impressions during coverage of the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

> During June 2016, covering the Rio 2016 Olympics build-up, 8,628,161 page impressions.

> In July 2016, 9,289,921 page impressions during coverage of the build-up to Rio 2016 Olympics.

> 46% of visitors to insidethegames.biz during November 2016 came from mobile devices

> More than 1/2 a million unique visitors read insidethegames.biz every month, with the 1million landmark being passed in August 2016, Olympic month.

> Insidethegames.biz email newsletter is sent to more than 24,000 subscribers, 365 days a year, to 230 countries and territories.

