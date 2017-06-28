One Of The World’s Biggest Babies Born In US Weighs Whopping 14.4Lbs

One of the world’s biggest babies has been born weighing a whopping 14.4lbs – the same weight as a BOWLING ball.

Whopping Colin Keisler is the same size as a five month old toddler and twice as heavy as the average newborn.

Midwives were stunned when mum-of-three Cindy Richmond, 37, gave birth to the chubby-cheeked tot a week early.

He broke a record at Lexington Medical Centre in Lexington, South Carolina, to become the biggest baby born there in 30 years.

But when medics first tried to weigh him, he could barely fit on the scales.

Now, five days after he was born on Friday, Colin is already growing out of his clothes for three to six month olds.

He is heavier than the average pygmy hippo calf, which usually tip the scales at around 13.2lbs, and a grey seal pup which are around 13lbs.

Proud dad Arthur Keisler, 38, a disabled veteran who was in the US Army for 10 years, said: “When he was born all the nurses and doctors were just flabbergasted.

“They were all trying to guess how big he was and they were googling big babies.

“As they were sewing my wife back up they pulled a scale into the operating room but he could barely fit on it.

“He is the size of a five-month-old toddler.

“We knew we were going to have a big baby from the start because Cindy’s belly was huge. Everyone thought we were having twins.

“But we never thought he would be this big. I was shocked.”

Purchaser Cindy, whose first child was born by emergency C-section, also had Colin via C-section as a natural birth could tear her stitches.

The youngster was born at 10.53am on Friday and is now back at home with big brother Carson, sister Samantha, five, and his overjoyed parents.

Arthur added: “I’m beaming from ear to ear. He is beautiful. I’m beaming from ear to ear. There is that joy but then it is just like, ‘Oh my God.’

“I have to remind myself that he is still a newborn because picking him up he feels like a toddler, but he is not able to support his head.

“Initially we didn’t have clothes that fit him so I had to go and buy an outfit and my wife’s mum had got some clothes that we had bought for when he was older.

“He’s currently wearing three to six month clothing but that is tight on him.

“He’s always going to be the tallest in his class. I was that tall when I was born and now I’m 6ft2, but I was half his weight.

“When people see him they gush. It is the beautiful baby gush but then, ‘Oh my God he is huge.’ “They have never seen a newborn baby this big.”

Mum Cindy added: “The last few months of the pregnancy were definitely a challenge.

“Colin is my third and I definitely got less sleep with him and there was more pressure – he was heavy to carry.

“I never thought he would be this big. I’m really shocked.

“It was a lot to take in. We had that ‘oh crap’ moment because we didn’t have anything that would fit – diapers, clothes.

“It’s really cool and I can’t wait until he’s older so he can understand.”

Donna Hinton, clinical coordinator for labour and delivery at the medical center, told a local TV station: “You never know what’s going to happen.”

“When you feel like you’ve seen it all, something’s going to come through and blow you away, but nothing like a 14-pounder.”

Category: News