The internet has really changed a lot of things in life. It is now possible to do anything from making a living as a professional, studying for a master’s degree, and enjoying some of the best forms of entertainment, all from the comfort of your home. All you need is a computer with a standard web browser and a working internet connection.

Speaking of online entertainment, there has been a huge rise in online gaming popularity as we enter the second month of 2017. The gaming industry is introducing more games to play, better gaming opportunities, and some new innovations that make the whole scene even more exciting.

The Rise of Live Casinos

It is interesting to note that we are now seeing more players shifting towards live casinos. Unlike conventional online casinos, live casinos rely on live streaming to deliver the best gaming experience to customers. There is a live dealer hosting every game and players can join in at the scheduled times. More importantly, live casino operators are increasing the number of live games available.

There are a number of reasons why live casinos are becoming very popular again. For starters, playing against live dealers mean you get the same odds as you would when playing at a brick and mortar casino. These odds are often better than most online casino odds, so it is not surprising to find more online players making the jump to live gaming.

Second of all, live casino games are easier to access, too. In the old days, live casino games were broadcast through TV. Today, you can join any session using nothing but your mobile phone.

As one of the leading operators in the live casino industry, LeoVegas is taking mobile gaming seriously. “Visit our blog and you’ll find getting started very easy,” says Gustaf Hagman, group CEO.

More Bonuses and Special Offers

There is another particularly interesting reason why online gaming is more popular than ever: more bonuses. You can now play your favourite casino games without spending a dime thanks to no-deposit bonuses being offered by top names. You’ll be surprised by the amount of bonuses you can claim.

A top online casino can offer anywhere from £10 to a whopping £2,500 in no-deposit bonuses. All you have to do to claim these bonuses is sign up for an account. To make it even better, you can use the bonus money to play for real cash prizes.

Bingo and Other Games

Casino games are not the only games enjoying a boost in popularity. Online bingo has been enjoying the same level of boost – if not more – this past year. The game is now being played by younger audience from different parts of the country, which is a welcome change from the point of view of the operators.

There are more variations to choose from, too, making the whole gaming experience that much more exciting. All of these games can be tried for free, attracting even more players and creating a livelier online gaming industry that will only get better.

Category: Blog