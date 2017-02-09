Order a flash point tester and get a FREE printer

Anton Paar are offering a free receipt printer with all PMA 5 and CLA 5 flashpoint testers ordered before 30th June 2017. The receipt printer gives a permanent record of your flash point test results.

The PMA 5 is a Pensky-Martens closed cup instrument that meets the requirements of ASTM D93 and ISO 2719. The CLA 5 is an open cup Cleveland instrument, fulfilling the requirements of ASTM D92 and ISO 2592.

Both of these flash point instruments feature an innovative user interface and software. This gives ease of use and adaptability to match your testing requirements. The highest level of safety is built in. Large capacity data memory and statistical functions ensures data and test integrity.

