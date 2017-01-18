Parents Launch Last Ditch Campaign To Save Their Two-Year-Old Daughter From Cancer – With £250K US Treatment

A desperate mum and dad have launched a last ditch attempt to save their two-year-old daughter from cancer – with £250,000 treatment in America.

Little Florence Jackson was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at just 16 months and despite rounds of chemotherapy, major surgery and radiotherapy, the tumour continued to spread.

Parents Rodney Jackson, 41 and Carolyn, 46, are now trying to attempt to raise £250,000 through a JustGiving page to send Florence to America for potentially life-saving treatment.

The family-of-three, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, thought Florence had beaten the cancer after 20 rounds of chemotherapy, major surgery, stem cell transplant, five weeks of radiotherapy and a final immunotherapy

But in November 2016 their hopes were dashed when a routine CT scan showed the tumour was growing again, spreading to her stomach and wrapping around her blood vessels.

Rodney said: “The news that our precious little girl had cancer came as a complete body blow.

“But we were determined that this was one fight that cancer wasn’t going to win.

“The doctors have told us the tumour is too dangerous to remove and there’s nothing more they can do.

“But we can. And we will.”

So far Rodney and Carolyn have raised more than £70,000 on the JustGiving page and say they are “staggered” by the generosity.

He added: “We owe it Florence to fight on, just as she is bravely doing. But we have to act fast.

“We will now seek advice from a top neuroblastoma surgeon in New York.

“His name is Dr Michael. P. La Quaglia and he has a fantastic record of successfully treating cancer patients with cases similar to Florence – cases that other doctors have given up hope on.”

