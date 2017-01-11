Pedestrian Killed During Hit-And-Run By Car Involved In A High Speed Police Chase

A 78-year-old man has been killed by a suspected drink driver being pursued by police.

Police were in a high speed chase with a Vauxhall Astra at around 10pm on Tuesday night when the car ploughed into the pedestrian on a busy street.

The driver failed to stop and continued to flee police before abandoning the car near the Concorde 2 music venue in Brighton, East Sussex.

Following the hit-and-run police have cordoned off a large areas of the seafront in their hunt for the driver who is still on the run.

A doorman who reportedly saw the smash on St James’ Street said a “guy” was sent flying by the car leaving his clothes scattered across the street.

Terry Wing, who spoke to a doorman who saw the hit-and-run, said: “Meanwhile, some poor family won’t be having a son, father, brother or partner returning home – a horrific hit and run tonight at the Steine just down from St James’s Street, Brighton.

“The guy got launched way down the road in a horrific state.

“Police and ambulance were on the scene very quickly, but unfortunately the fella died following a hit & run by a driver who had earlier refused to stop for police.

“The poor guy was on a pedestrian crossing and this would have taken him completely by surprise.

“He was hit with such speed, that all his clothes were scattered around and he was just there in the road.

“First officer on scene covered him from the waist down before they started to try and resuscitate him.”

The pedestrian sadly died at the scene, but the driver managed to shake their police tail and evade arrest.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are looking to trace the driver of a car involved in a collision in Brighton on Tuesday night (January 10).

“A Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for police around 10pm in the Bear Road area of Brighton.

“Officers pursued the car towards Brighton where the Vauxhall collided with a pedestrian on St James’s Street.

“The pedestrian sadly died at the scene.

“The car didn’t stopped and was found abandoned on Madeira Drive near Concorde 2.

“St James’s Street is currently closed while officers are on scene and an investigation is on-going.”

Police have charged a 33-year-old man who handed himself into police this morning following the incident in Brighton, East Sussex.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, drink driving, failing to stop for police and failing to report an accident.

Police had pursued the Vauxhall Astra around Brighton before the pensioner, who lives locally, was fatally struck while crossing the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been informed and will now begin an investigation into the circumstances of the pensioner’s death.

Sergeant Richard Hornsey, of Sussex Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this time.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any other information to contact police.”

Category: News