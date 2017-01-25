Pensioner Left With Horrific Injuries After Being Attacked In Broad Daylight

These are the horrific injuries suffered by a 75-year-old woman who was mugged by a heartless yob as she walked through a park in the middle of the day.

The elderly lady was pushed to the ground from behind before the thief stole her handbag.

Upsetting photos released by police following the brutal attack in Eastville Park, Bristol, show the pensioner’s bruised and battered face.

The brave woman has agreed to released the photographs in a bid to track down the yob who pounced between 11.45am and 12.15pm on Monday.

She is still recovering in hospital where she is being treated for a fractured cheek bone and collar bone.

PC Aaron Ashford said: “This is a despicable crime carried out on an elderly woman in a public place.

“I am certain this incident will shock and enrage members of our community.

“We now need your help to trace the offender and bring them to justice.

“Were you in the Eastville Park area of Bristol on Monday lunchtime? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or running or cycling away from the area?

“Information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, might prove crucial to us finding whoever is responsible.”

