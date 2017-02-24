Pensioner Rediscovers Himself As Rapper ‘T Dogg’ After Being Told He Had Days To Live

A 65-year-old is preparing to take on the likes of Jay Z and Kanye West – after discovering his RAPPING talents.

Trevor Ryder, or better known by his stage name T Dogg, has built up a die-hard fan base after spitting lyrics during a weekly rap slot on his local radio station.

Trevor, who was only told a year ago he had just days to live, made a miraculous recovery and hails his rapping as the key to his strength to overcome his ailments.

Grandad-of-two Trevor started slamming lyrics while in hospital suffering from pneumonia after overhearing doctors tell his wife there was nothing more they could do.

Now he raps about Theresa May to the Olympic Games while donning sunglasses, a baseball cap and a t-shirt with a picture of himself on it.

Trevor of Burnley, Lancs., said: “If I can make people smile then I am happy with that.”

Despite being unconscious in a hospital bed – Trevor heard medics tell Julie Ryder, his wife of 46 years, there was nothing more they could do for him after treatment failed.

Speaking about his recovery, Trevor said: “I could hear them saying it and I thought I don’t think so because I am not ready to go yet.

“I opened my eyes and all the lights on the machines started flashing and making sounds.”

Adding: “I am sure the hospital thought there had been an alien invasion.”

Trevor says doctors were stunned and could not come up with a medical reason for his recovery – but is convinced it was his sheer strength and determination that brought him back.

And it was that brush with death a year ago that changed Trevor’s life and set him on the path to fame.

He started penning poems about life, love and any subject that happened to pop into his head – which started off just for the amusement of his grandchildren Cole and Meggie.

Trevor said:

“The children liked my verses and they said they were funny so I decided to carry on.”

Father-of-one Trevor admits the rapping keeps him young and his mind off the pain and debilitating nature of his condition which include arthritis and asthma.

But the funny man says his life could have been so much different after wanting to become a priest if it wasn’t his discovery for “girls, alcohol and socialising”.

He went for training in Darlington – but it just a visit home put paid to all that when he discovered hedonism.

Trevor joked: “They rang to ask me when I was going back so I had to make up an excuse – I don’t think it would have worked out for me as a priest.”

