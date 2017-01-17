Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of Murder After 16-Year-Old Girl Was Found Dead

Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with her death.

The girl, named locally as Leonne Weeks, was found by members of the public on Monday morning on a pathway in Dinnington, South Yorks.

Cops said they were treating the death as suspicious because of the nature of her injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have now announced that last night (Mon) a teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The force is still keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: “If you have any information about what happened, please come forward and pass that on to us.

“We have increased patrols in Dinnington at this time to provide reassurance to members of the community and I’d urge anyone who thinks they have any information, to please speak to an officer.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, we are working closely with the family of a girl from Dinnington.

“We expect formal identification to take place over the coming days and I’d like to ask both members of the public and the media to please respect this family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 256 of 16 January 2017.

The man, from Dinnington, remains in police custody.

