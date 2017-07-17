Police Called After Bullies Target Schoolgirl Via Snapchat

Police were called after a schoolgirl was bullied so badly on social media she was photoshopped into film posters – about suicide.

Aimee Birke had her face superimposed onto posters for a film about suicide, and told her to kill herself, her mum claims.

The 16-year-old, from Malling, Kent, was left in floods of tears after the group of boys unleashed the abuse on social media after inviting her to a group chat about a barbecue.

Her mum Sarah Smith said Aimee is just the latest victim – but that the bullies have not been suspended from school for the abuse.

Tea room supervisor Sarah, 36, said: “There are boys that have always been a bit louder and they have enjoyed picking on other pupils for a while.

“They then paid a bit more attention to one of my daughter’s friends who posted something on Snapchat and they ripped it out of her.”

She added: “She had been invited into a group chat about a barbecue and during that conversation people were telling her to slit her wrists.

“They photoshopped her face onto pictures from a film called 13 Reasons Why which is about suicide.”

Sarah said she went to the school the day after the messages were sent to demand answers from the head teacher of Malling School, Carl Roberts.

She added: “They said they were going to speak to the other parents and they were shocked it was happening.

“But they are still laughing and they are still at school. They haven’t been excluded.

“They have got away with it. I just hope this doesn’t happen to any other parent or child.”

The head said the school has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on bullying but it is a matter for police to handle because the abuse was outside school hours.

He said: “The Malling School takes bullying very seriously and in this case has been working hard with all of the students involved as well as their parents.

“Although this case involves social media posts made outside of school hours, and is therefore a matter for the police to investigate, we feel we have a moral duty towards our pupils to help if we can.

“Where mediation does not resolve bullying issues the school takes a firm line and will ultimately exclude a pupil should it continue.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of online bullying involving a child in the East Malling area.

“Officers have contacted the child’s parents and will also be liaising with the school.”

